Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 53.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2,222.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 382,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,260,000 after purchasing an additional 366,047 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,541,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,152,000 after buying an additional 317,301 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,770,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,174,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,717,000 after buying an additional 176,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,781,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,004,000 after acquiring an additional 173,385 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR opened at $198.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $160.23 and a 1-year high of $219.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

