Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $630,000 Holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,638 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 321,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 34,591 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $18.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.49. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $183.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.23 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is presently 203.39%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $200,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 64,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,289.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

