HC Wainwright Predicts Weaker Earnings for DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of DBV Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.65) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.45). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DBV Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($7.05) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for DBV Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.30) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($6.25) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($5.90) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($3.40) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.34). DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 287.15% and a negative net margin of 3,220.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.64 million.

DBVT has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DBV Technologies to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised DBV Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of DBVT stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $233.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of -0.59.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DBV Technologies stock. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of DBV Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow’s milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

