Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Air Canada Q3 Earnings

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Air Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 29th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Air Canada had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 6.83%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ACDVF. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Air Canada in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Air Canada Price Performance

Shares of ACDVF opened at $13.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.93. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

