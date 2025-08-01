TD Asset Management Inc Sells 53,592 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 588,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,592 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.44% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals worth $8,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,364,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,854,000 after purchasing an additional 685,371 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,119,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,744,000 after buying an additional 924,027 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 279.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,909,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,218,000 after buying an additional 3,614,623 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,498,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,603,000 after buying an additional 684,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,426,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,396,000 after acquiring an additional 710,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNTA. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.10.

Insider Activity at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arjun Goyal acquired 417,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,316,633.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 462,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,888,707.05. This trade represents a 929.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $875,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 221,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,590.64. This trade represents a 19.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,322 shares of company stock worth $3,196,684 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $17.17 on Friday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 14.37 and a quick ratio of 14.37.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.15. Analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.