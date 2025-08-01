Stifel Nicolaus Has Lowered Expectations for Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stock Price

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LUNG has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Pulmonx from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut Pulmonx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday. D. Boral Capital decreased their price objective on Pulmonx from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $6.50 to $4.15 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

LUNG opened at $1.84 on Thursday. Pulmonx has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market cap of $74.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.45.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 62.88% and a negative return on equity of 66.36%. The firm had revenue of $23.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Pulmonx news, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 10,457 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $32,730.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 273,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,612.07. The trade was a 3.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Florin purchased 23,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $71,362.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 117,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,726.86. This trade represents a 24.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 43,388 shares of company stock valued at $136,044 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LUNG. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

