Q3 EPS Estimates for Beta Bionics Lowered by Leerink Partnrs

Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Beta Bionics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.42). Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Beta Bionics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.38) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Beta Bionics in a report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Beta Bionics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Beta Bionics in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Beta Bionics in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Beta Bionics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beta Bionics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.56.

Beta Bionics Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ BBNX opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.69. Beta Bionics has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $24.50.

Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 million.

In other Beta Bionics news, CFO Stephen Feider sold 1,497 shares of Beta Bionics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $26,781.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,048.67. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,519 shares of company stock worth $80,845.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBNX. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Beta Bionics during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,307,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Beta Bionics during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,346,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in Beta Bionics during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,990,000. Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Beta Bionics during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,337,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Beta Bionics during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,799,000.

Beta Bionics, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company. It engages in the design, development, and commercialization of solutions for insulin-requiring people with diabetes. The company was founded by Edward R. Damiano on October 21, 2015 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

