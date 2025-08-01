Davis R M Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Davis R M Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 385.6% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.38 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.93 and a twelve month high of $79.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.01.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

