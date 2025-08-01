Q3 Earnings Estimate for Crane Issued By DA Davidson

Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Crane in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crane’s current full-year earnings is $7.87 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Crane’s FY2025 earnings at $5.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $577.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.70 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $187.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.50.

Shares of CR stock opened at $195.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. Crane has a 52 week low of $127.04 and a 52 week high of $203.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.46 and a 200-day moving average of $167.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

In other news, SVP Jason D. Feldman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $230,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,871.60. This represents a 11.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CR. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 487.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 104.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 31.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 84.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

