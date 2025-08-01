HC Wainwright Boosts Earnings Estimates for McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of McEwen Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, July 29th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.68). The consensus estimate for McEwen Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded McEwen Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price target on McEwen Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

MUX opened at C$14.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.78. McEwen Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$9.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.04. The firm has a market cap of C$530.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.45.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

