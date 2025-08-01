TSE:FCR FY2025 EPS Raised by National Bank Financial

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for First Capital Realty in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 30th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.27.

First Capital Realty Price Performance

First Capital Realty has a fifty-two week low of C$18.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.79.

