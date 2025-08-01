Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $422,000 Position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,965,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,260,052,000 after acquiring an additional 851,365 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $512,913,000 after acquiring an additional 199,054 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,826,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $432,721,000 after acquiring an additional 694,055 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,891,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $214,760,000 after acquiring an additional 287,028 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,870,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,204,000 after acquiring an additional 757,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Argus lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of LYB stock opened at $57.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.82. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a twelve month low of $51.11 and a twelve month high of $100.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.50.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $1.37 dividend. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.5%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.14%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

