Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) EVP Dominic C. Canuso Acquires 600 Shares

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) EVP Dominic C. Canuso acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.11 per share, with a total value of $18,666.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,385.74. This represents a 14.17% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBNK opened at $31.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.94. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $60.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.29 million. Analysts predict that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Capital Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Capital Bancorp by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CBNK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Capital Bancorp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Hovde Group increased their price objective on Capital Bancorp from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

