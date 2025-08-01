Comparing Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) and Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) and Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Lotus Technology has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harley-Davidson has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Lotus Technology alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Lotus Technology and Harley-Davidson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lotus Technology -122.01% N/A -42.71% Harley-Davidson 5.76% 7.43% 1.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of Harley-Davidson shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Harley-Davidson shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lotus Technology and Harley-Davidson, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lotus Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 Harley-Davidson 0 5 1 1 2.43

Harley-Davidson has a consensus price target of $29.83, indicating a potential upside of 22.54%. Given Harley-Davidson’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Harley-Davidson is more favorable than Lotus Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lotus Technology and Harley-Davidson”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lotus Technology $844.09 million 1.62 -$1.10 billion ($1.54) -1.31 Harley-Davidson $5.19 billion 0.57 $455.36 million $2.68 9.08

Harley-Davidson has higher revenue and earnings than Lotus Technology. Lotus Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harley-Davidson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Harley-Davidson beats Lotus Technology on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lotus Technology

(Get Free Report)

Lotus Technology Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc. is based in Shanghai, China.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services. This segment sells its products to retail customers through a network of independent dealers, as well as e-commerce channels. The LiveWire segment sells electric motorcycles, balance bikes for kids, parts and accessories, apparel, and related parts and services. The Harley-Davidson Financial Services segment provides wholesale financing services, such as floorplan and open account financing of motorcycles, and parts and accessories; and retail financing services, such as installment lending for the purchase of new and used Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as point-of-sale insurance and voluntary protection products. This segment also licenses third-party financial institutions that issue credit cards bearing the Harley-Davidson brand. Harley-Davidson, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.