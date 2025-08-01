Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stake Raised by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,643 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Aptiv worth $7,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Aptiv by 155.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Aptiv by 201.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 48.4% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Aptiv by 164.7% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APTV has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler set a $70.00 price target on shares of Aptiv and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $82.00 price objective on Aptiv and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.63.

NYSE APTV opened at $68.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.81. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

