TD Asset Management Inc Has $6.96 Million Position in Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,751 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $6,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at about $999,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,529,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,045,000 after purchasing an additional 162,201 shares during the period. Michels Family Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Finally, Kedalion Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,553,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank raised Stellantis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.25 to $13.20 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Stellantis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.74.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. Stellantis N.V. has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Articles

