Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 2,764 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PECO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,367,000 after acquiring an additional 385,983 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,737,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,084,000 after buying an additional 606,055 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,690,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,338,000 after buying an additional 356,368 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $55,977,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,396,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,328,000 after buying an additional 59,059 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PECO shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $33.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 61.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $40.12.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.38 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 2.64%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 350.0%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 223.64%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

