Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $9.88 Million Stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $58.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.29. The company has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Dominion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

