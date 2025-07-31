Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New $676,000 Investment in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 111.1% during the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,913.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $85.76 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $109.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.91 and a 200-day moving average of $90.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.76%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

