Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 978 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,181 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 3.0% in the first quarter. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.3% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,657 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,042 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Barclays raised their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KGI Securities raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:BA opened at $226.00 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $242.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.90) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.