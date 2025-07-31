Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT) Stock Position Raised by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,697 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vontier by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 30,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 359,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen sold 7,344 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $266,880.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 88,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,932.32. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Vontier in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Vontier from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of VNT stock opened at $39.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62. Vontier Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $40.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.06 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 12.59%. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.07%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Featured Articles

