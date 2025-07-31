CAP Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2025

CAP Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSCFree Report) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,732 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 2.1% of CAP Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. CAP Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $932,000. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $791,000. Astra Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,321,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,800,000 after buying an additional 358,936 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVSC opened at $52.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average of $50.77. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $60.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.