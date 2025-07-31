CAP Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

CAP Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,732 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 2.1% of CAP Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. CAP Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $932,000. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $791,000. Astra Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,321,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,800,000 after buying an additional 358,936 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVSC opened at $52.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average of $50.77. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $60.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

