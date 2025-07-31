Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock Position Decreased by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Natera by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,742,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,067,327,000 after buying an additional 3,871,862 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $355,809,000 after buying an additional 142,201 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Natera by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,538,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,604,000 after buying an additional 439,540 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its position in shares of Natera by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 1,222,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,534,000 after buying an additional 82,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 945,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,674,000 after buying an additional 169,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $140.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.12 and a 200-day moving average of $156.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.89 and a beta of 1.73. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.14 and a twelve month high of $183.00.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.09. Natera had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $501.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Natera news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 2,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $308,420.86. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 126,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,624,308.79. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $225,928.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 175,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,444,280.68. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,844 shares of company stock valued at $6,632,123 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Natera to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on Natera from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Natera from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.76.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

