Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Goepper Burkhardt LLC

Goepper Burkhardt LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $39,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,298 shares of company stock worth $43,505,967 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $196.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane restated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alphabet from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Alphabet from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.39.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

