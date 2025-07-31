Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires 38,553 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 108.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,553 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $5,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,050,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,260,000 after purchasing an additional 99,181 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $597,379,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,713,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,251,000 after acquiring an additional 487,909 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,404,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,199,000 after acquiring an additional 327,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,314,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000,000 after acquiring an additional 812,389 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE VRT opened at $144.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a PE ratio of 84.04, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.75. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.88 and its 200 day moving average is $104.63.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 7.92%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

Insider Activity

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,292.33. This trade represents a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,837.51. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vertiv from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Vertiv from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.89.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

