Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 331 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 766.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 26 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 28 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,057.05, for a total transaction of $8,386,592.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,517,016.70. This represents a 29.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total value of $1,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,621.50. This represents a 34.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,906 shares of company stock valued at $45,222,913 in the last ninety days. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,533.01 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a twelve month low of $1,477.11 and a twelve month high of $2,402.51. The firm has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,699.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1,819.99.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.75 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $536.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.40 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 31.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,293.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Baird R W upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,600.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,218.64.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

