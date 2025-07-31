15,186 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 306.7% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $30,887.50. Following the sale, the director owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,133. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.6%
Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.
Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.08%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $174.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.68.
Digital Realty Trust Profile
Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.
