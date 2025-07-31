15,186 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 306.7% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $30,887.50. Following the sale, the director owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,133. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.6%

DLR opened at $177.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.00. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.95 and a twelve month high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $174.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.68.

View Our Latest Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.