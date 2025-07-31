JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 187,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $10,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 47,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 130,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.73. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $60.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

