Natixis Advisors LLC Has $64.43 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,542,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,688 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $64,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,282.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 618,117 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 76,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 23,050 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $31.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.62.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 124.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.55.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

