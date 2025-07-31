Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 3.8% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 9.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 935,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,100,000 after buying an additional 80,018 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $3,015,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,930. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Leerink Partnrs cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Leerink Partners cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.63.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE:ZTS opened at $148.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.14 and a 200-day moving average of $160.72. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.70 and a 52 week high of $200.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.48% and a net margin of 27.12%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.91%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

