MGO One Seven LLC Sells 294 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,885,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1%

IVV stock opened at $637.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $641.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $613.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $588.37.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

