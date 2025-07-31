Foster & Motley Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its stake in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 118,384 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $14,387,207.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 527,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,054,817.10. The trade was a 18.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 4,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $498,974.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,422.38. The trade was a 26.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of EHC stock opened at $110.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.73. Encompass Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $82.74 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

