Fiera Capital Corp Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Brookfield from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Brookfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. National Bankshares set a $82.00 target price on shares of Brookfield and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of BN stock opened at $67.50 on Thursday. Brookfield Corporation has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $68.75. The stock has a market cap of $111.29 billion, a PE ratio of 241.07 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.38.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 4.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

