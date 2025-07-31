Norden Group LLC Buys New Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth $48,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 16.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 51.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNFP shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Hovde Group downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.30.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $90.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.62 and a 200-day moving average of $108.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.57 and a 1-year high of $131.91.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $504.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.73%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.