Syntax Research Inc. Buys 965 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Syntax Research Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Syntax Research Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 7,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the first quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.9%

United Parcel Service stock opened at $102.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $145.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.96 and a 200-day moving average of $107.51.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.22.

About United Parcel Service



United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

