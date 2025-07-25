Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $39.65 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,568 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $39,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $126.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $107.71 and a one year high of $135.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

