Lifeworks Advisors LLC Purchases 96 Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 20.8% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 23.8% in the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $462.03 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $517.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $477.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $115.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -669.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. DZ Bank downgraded CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective (up from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $465.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.43, for a total value of $3,202,687.50. Following the sale, the director owned 781,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,213,466.73. The trade was a 0.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,527 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.20, for a total transaction of $5,431,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 410,677 shares in the company, valued at $193,511,002.40. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,820 shares of company stock worth $113,297,985 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

