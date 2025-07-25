Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 889 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of IYW stock opened at $179.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.35 and a 200-day moving average of $155.98. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $117.55 and a 12-month high of $180.27. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.