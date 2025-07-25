Stevens Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)

Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 246.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 4,770.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 641,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,679,000 after buying an additional 627,918 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $648,689.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,722.20. This represents a 23.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $32,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,083.48. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $104.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12-month low of $93.72 and a 12-month high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $964.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.45 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price target (down previously from $129.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.45.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

