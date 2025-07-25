Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $92,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 70,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Trustco Bank Corp N Y purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie cut their price objective on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $612.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total transaction of $601,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,064,815.17. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total transaction of $178,049.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,833,004.23. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,753 shares of company stock worth $20,351,084 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA opened at $564.06 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $429.56 and a fifty-two week high of $594.71. The company has a market capitalization of $514.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $565.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

