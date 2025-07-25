9,255 Shares in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) Bought by Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS bought a new position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Allstate by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $355,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 54.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 3.5% during the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.07.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $194.00 on Friday. The Allstate Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $162.27 and a fifty-two week high of $213.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.81. The company has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.13 EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 27.32%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

