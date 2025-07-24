Hamel Associates Inc. Has $573,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hamel Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,210 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Galvan Research decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.03. 711,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,893,456. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $145.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.66.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.63%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

