SpringVest Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

SpringVest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,088,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,886,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,172,000. Life Line Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,850,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,630,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,499,000 after purchasing an additional 429,303 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.01. The company had a trading volume of 62,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,194. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.97 and a 200-day moving average of $72.07. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $62.02 and a 12-month high of $79.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

