SpringVest Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

SpringVest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of SpringVest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 575.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.53. 319,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,949,693. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.2641 dividend. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

