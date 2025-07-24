Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) is Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s 3rd Largest Position

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,300,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,684 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services makes up approximately 3.4% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned 0.25% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $97,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,220,000 after buying an additional 79,844 shares during the last quarter. City National Bank of Florida MSD boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. City National Bank of Florida MSD now owns 5,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 208,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,598,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 432,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,300,000 after buying an additional 37,509 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.62. The stock had a trading volume of 353,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,843. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.51 and a 52 week high of $91.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

