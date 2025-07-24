Arlington Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NU were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,499,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,614,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 709,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 244,879 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NU by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,610,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,160,000 after purchasing an additional 191,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in NU by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,539,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,306,000 after purchasing an additional 494,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NU. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NU from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

NU Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE NU traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.91. 10,419,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,162,824. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.06. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 17.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

