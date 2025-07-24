SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Holdings Boosted by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC owned 0.31% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $11,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BILS. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Treasure Coast Financial Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 117,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 580,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,796,000 after acquiring an additional 29,118 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BILS stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.35. 269,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,619. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.30. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.99 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

