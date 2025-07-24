Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,468,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.06% of Ennis worth $29,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Ennis by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ennis by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ennis by 2.0% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 35,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ennis by 20.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ennis by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Schaefer sold 9,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $172,439.28. Following the transaction, the director owned 49,987 shares in the company, valued at $896,766.78. This trade represents a 16.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 19,873 shares of company stock worth $357,330 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EBF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,669. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.53. Ennis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The stock has a market cap of $465.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.46.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Ennis had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.30 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

