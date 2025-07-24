Atria Investments Inc Raises Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,779 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.08% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $15,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

JAAA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.72. 722,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,648,163. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.63. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

