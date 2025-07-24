Atria Investments Inc Sells 2,269 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $16,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $2,401,493,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 54,010.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,028,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,999,630,000 after buying an additional 3,022,979 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,764,904,000 after buying an additional 687,906 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,619,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,889,126,000 after buying an additional 494,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $167,943,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG traded down $7.75 on Thursday, reaching $494.21. 469,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,388. The stock has a market cap of $177.13 billion, a PE ratio of 68.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.64. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $425.00 and a twelve month high of $616.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $532.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $535.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.05.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total value of $96,991.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,113.84. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,920. The trade was a 27.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.